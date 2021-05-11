adToken Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, adToken has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. adToken has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $29,747.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001892 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.