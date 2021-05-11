Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,642,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

