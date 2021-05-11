Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AGLE stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $345.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

