Aeternity Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $114.44 million and $35.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,295,878 coins and its circulating supply is 336,474,934 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

