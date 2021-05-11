Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.60. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 122,480 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
