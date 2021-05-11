Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.60. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 122,480 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.