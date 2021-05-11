Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,532,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,779,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.