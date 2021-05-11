Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Truist

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 185,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. Affirm has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $32,532,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

