AGAr (AGAR) Hits Market Cap of $7.61 Million

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $476.07 or 0.00838562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $8,087.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.