Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $715.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 715 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 863.50 ($11.28). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 861 ($11.25), with a volume of 1,068,890 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 869.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -19.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

In other news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

