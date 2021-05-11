Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

A stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

