Agiliti (AGTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGTI stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

