Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGYS opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $64.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.41.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

