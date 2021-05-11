AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.00. 2,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.