Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.46

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $226.18 million and approximately $33.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.59 or 1.01441310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $843.79 or 0.01496382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.00389686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00235832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

