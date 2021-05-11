AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Achieves Market Cap of $54.04 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $54.04 million and $2.10 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00854563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001886 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,029,760 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

