Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Barclays cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.