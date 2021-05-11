AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.26

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.26 and traded as high as C$41.60. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$40.21, with a volume of 82,700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,586,788. Insiders bought 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497 over the last 90 days.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

