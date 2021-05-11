Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

EPA AIR opened at €98.36 ($115.72) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €99.31 and a 200-day moving average of €91.59.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

