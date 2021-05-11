Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

