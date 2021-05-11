Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Shares of KERN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 1,004,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

