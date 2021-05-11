Akouos (AKUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Akouos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

4/27/2021 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Akouos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

3/30/2021 – Akouos was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

Akouos stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

