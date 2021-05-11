Akouos (AKUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/3/2021 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Akouos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
- 4/27/2021 – Akouos is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Akouos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
- 3/30/2021 – Akouos was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
Akouos stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $30.67.
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
