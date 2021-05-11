Akroma Price Reaches $0.0006 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $10,987.37 and $288.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.95 or 0.07403290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00194301 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.