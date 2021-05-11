Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $2,605,342.25 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

ALRM stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 197,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,501. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

