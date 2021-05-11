Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $160,281.30 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $160,281.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,172.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. 1,278,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

