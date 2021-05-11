Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 3%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.21 and last traded at $58.21. 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities.

