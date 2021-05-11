Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $583.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.35.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

