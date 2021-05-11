Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BABA. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,218,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

