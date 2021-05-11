Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,513. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $49.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

