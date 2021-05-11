ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,850.75

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $18,850.75 and $2.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00084537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.00 or 0.00797923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.40 or 0.09123459 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.