All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.98 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $26.98 million and $3.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

