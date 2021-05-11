Allan C. Silber Sells 35,652 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

HGBL stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,167. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.