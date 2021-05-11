Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.79% of Alliance Data Systems worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 62.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

