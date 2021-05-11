AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.95

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.11. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 153,223 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

