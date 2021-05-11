Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Purchases 179 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £494.04 ($645.47).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 15 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, with a total value of £480.30 ($627.52).

Shares of LON ATT traded down GBX 10.55 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 253.45 ($3.31). 2,806,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,912. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,570.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.23. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190.36 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.