Allison Transmission (ALSN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

5/3/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Allison Transmission had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/21/2021 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $46.00.

3/16/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 160,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

