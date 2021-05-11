Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.90. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 17,550 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

