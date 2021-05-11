Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $2.03 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $579.58 million and approximately $93.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

