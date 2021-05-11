Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2,314.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,246.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,956.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

