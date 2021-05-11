Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,945.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

