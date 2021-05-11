Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,945.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

