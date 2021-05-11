Alphacat Trading 85.5% Higher Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $927,104.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.