AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 2,711,033 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

