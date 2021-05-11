AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,341 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,609,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,509,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

