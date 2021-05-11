AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,092 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 81,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

