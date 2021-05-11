AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,484 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,976. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

