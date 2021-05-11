AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,862,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,737,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,732. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

