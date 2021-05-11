AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

