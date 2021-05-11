AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period.

BLES stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

