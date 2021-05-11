AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.94. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

