AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,374,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.73. 889,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,843. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

